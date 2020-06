Amenities

This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors. Easy access to downtown Palo Alto, Stanford University and Shopping Center, downtown Menlo Park and 101. Available July 1st. Please call agent for showings.