All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1

2456 West Bayshore Road · (650) 995-7020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Midtown Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2456 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Midtown Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 Available 08/10/20 Spacious 2BR/1BA Condo Walking Distance to Greer Park - Unit will be available for Move-in August and features:

Large Living Room with private balcony
Kitchen with ample storage cabinets, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher
Washer and Dryer in the unit
Carport Parking with additional storage closet

Building is conveniently located off of Oregon Expressway with quick access to HWY 101 and El Camino, great for commuters! Complex features a pool area and is walking distance to Greer Park.
Hardwood Flooring.

Rent: $3,000
Security Deposit: $3,000
Application Fee: $40.00

(RLNE4474106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 have any available units?
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 have?
Some of 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 have a pool?
Yes, 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 has a pool.
Does 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconiesPalo Alto Apartments with Pools
Palo Alto Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA
Tracy, CASan Rafael, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoDowntown North
Green Acres
University South

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity