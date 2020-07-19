Amenities
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 Available 08/10/20 Spacious 2BR/1BA Condo Walking Distance to Greer Park - Unit will be available for Move-in August and features:
Large Living Room with private balcony
Kitchen with ample storage cabinets, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher
Washer and Dryer in the unit
Carport Parking with additional storage closet
Building is conveniently located off of Oregon Expressway with quick access to HWY 101 and El Camino, great for commuters! Complex features a pool area and is walking distance to Greer Park.
Hardwood Flooring.
Rent: $3,000
Security Deposit: $3,000
Application Fee: $40.00
(RLNE4474106)