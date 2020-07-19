Amenities

2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1 Available 08/10/20 Spacious 2BR/1BA Condo Walking Distance to Greer Park - Unit will be available for Move-in August and features:



Large Living Room with private balcony

Kitchen with ample storage cabinets, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher

Washer and Dryer in the unit

Carport Parking with additional storage closet



Building is conveniently located off of Oregon Expressway with quick access to HWY 101 and El Camino, great for commuters! Complex features a pool area and is walking distance to Greer Park.

Hardwood Flooring.



Rent: $3,000

Security Deposit: $3,000

Application Fee: $40.00



