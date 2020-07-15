2299 Tasso ST

Amenities

This classic 1930s period home exudes storybook charm! With a soaring ceiling, exposed rustic beams and central brick fireplace flanked by bookcases, the living room invites you in to sit and stay a while. Enjoy celebratory meals in the intimate formal dining room. Study or work in the adjacent office / library. Updated and bright, the kitchen has a roomy breakfast nook overlooking the rear garden. The oversized yard with a sparkling swimming pool accommodates lots of summer activities. Entertain family and friends poolside and set up games on the lawn. The floor plan is arranged with one bedroom and full bath on the main floor and three bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. The detached garage accommodates two cars or ample storage. With an ideal location in Old Palo Alto, the city's best neighborhood, this home provides easy access to top local schools, the shops, conveniences and train station at California Avenue, and commute routes to local tech companies. Welcome home!