Palo Alto, CA
2299 Tasso ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:20 PM

2299 Tasso ST

2299 Tasso Street · (650) 380-0085
Location

2299 Tasso Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Old Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2359 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This classic 1930s period home exudes storybook charm! With a soaring ceiling, exposed rustic beams and central brick fireplace flanked by bookcases, the living room invites you in to sit and stay a while. Enjoy celebratory meals in the intimate formal dining room. Study or work in the adjacent office / library. Updated and bright, the kitchen has a roomy breakfast nook overlooking the rear garden. The oversized yard with a sparkling swimming pool accommodates lots of summer activities. Entertain family and friends poolside and set up games on the lawn. The floor plan is arranged with one bedroom and full bath on the main floor and three bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. The detached garage accommodates two cars or ample storage. With an ideal location in Old Palo Alto, the city's best neighborhood, this home provides easy access to top local schools, the shops, conveniences and train station at California Avenue, and commute routes to local tech companies. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 Tasso ST have any available units?
2299 Tasso ST has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 2299 Tasso ST have?
Some of 2299 Tasso ST's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2299 Tasso ST currently offering any rent specials?
2299 Tasso ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 Tasso ST pet-friendly?
No, 2299 Tasso ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 2299 Tasso ST offer parking?
Yes, 2299 Tasso ST offers parking.
Does 2299 Tasso ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2299 Tasso ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 Tasso ST have a pool?
Yes, 2299 Tasso ST has a pool.
Does 2299 Tasso ST have accessible units?
No, 2299 Tasso ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 Tasso ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2299 Tasso ST does not have units with dishwashers.
