150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP. Neighbors with Jobs, Marissa Mayer, Larry Page, etc.



The best Palo Alto schools:

Walter Hayes Elementary, Jordan Middle School, Palo Alto High School (across the street from Stanford!)



3 Mins by car to Cal Ave,Whole Foods,and downtown.



You are in the center of Silicon Valley and it's rich history of innovation. Less than a mile from downtown Palo Alto, the Stanford campus, Cal Ave restaurants, Stanford Mall.



Just bring your luggage and move in!

Hardwood floors throughout.

Maid service available.

Fully furnished. Luxury house located in Old Palo Alto.

Luxurious sheets on all beds, plush towels, quality pots/pans, mikasa china and silverware, quality Italian glassware, and on and on.

New A/C, furnace, stainless steel appliances, Sun room.

Lease Details: Flexible. Month to month. Six month/year available.

Furnished or unfurnished.



(RLNE5852639)