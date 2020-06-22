All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301

150 Tennyson Avenue · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

150 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Old Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP. Neighbors with Jobs, Marissa Mayer, Larry Page, etc.

The best Palo Alto schools:
Walter Hayes Elementary, Jordan Middle School, Palo Alto High School (across the street from Stanford!)

3 Mins by car to Cal Ave,Whole Foods,and downtown.

You are in the center of Silicon Valley and it's rich history of innovation. Less than a mile from downtown Palo Alto, the Stanford campus, Cal Ave restaurants, Stanford Mall.

Just bring your luggage and move in!
Hardwood floors throughout.
Maid service available.
Fully furnished. Luxury house located in Old Palo Alto.
Luxurious sheets on all beds, plush towels, quality pots/pans, mikasa china and silverware, quality Italian glassware, and on and on.
New A/C, furnace, stainless steel appliances, Sun room.
Lease Details: Flexible. Month to month. Six month/year available.
Furnished or unfurnished.

(RLNE5852639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 have any available units?
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 have?
Some of 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 currently offering any rent specials?
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 pet-friendly?
No, 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 offer parking?
No, 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 does not offer parking.
Does 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 have a pool?
No, 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 does not have a pool.
Does 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 have accessible units?
No, 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity