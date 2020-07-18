All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1302 Channing Ave

1302 Channing Avenue · (669) 233-9802
Location

1302 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Community Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $8500 · Avail. now

$8,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Gorgeous Community Center, 5BD, 3BA. - Property Id: 315050

Beautiful ranch home with a sunny, bright kitchen, a children's wing with a family room, large living, and dining rooms, and a gorgeous backyard! Fresh paint, refinished hardwood, roof in 2009, new lighting, and easy access to Lucie Stern, Junior Museum and Zoo, Palo Alto schools, and Eleanor Pardee Park across the street. Fabulous Community Center Neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1302-channing-ave-palo-alto-ca/315050
Property Id 315050

(RLNE5952703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Channing Ave have any available units?
1302 Channing Ave has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Channing Ave have?
Some of 1302 Channing Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Channing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Channing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Channing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Channing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Channing Ave offer parking?
No, 1302 Channing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Channing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Channing Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Channing Ave have a pool?
No, 1302 Channing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Channing Ave have accessible units?
No, 1302 Channing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Channing Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Channing Ave has units with dishwashers.
