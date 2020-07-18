1302 Channing Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous Community Center, 5BD, 3BA. - Property Id: 315050
Beautiful ranch home with a sunny, bright kitchen, a children's wing with a family room, large living, and dining rooms, and a gorgeous backyard! Fresh paint, refinished hardwood, roof in 2009, new lighting, and easy access to Lucie Stern, Junior Museum and Zoo, Palo Alto schools, and Eleanor Pardee Park across the street. Fabulous Community Center Neighborhood.
