All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 101 Alma ST 405.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
101 Alma ST 405
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:19 AM

101 Alma ST 405

101 Alma Street · (650) 201-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Downtown North
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

101 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Downtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom. Updated kitchen and baths. Abundant in-unit storage plus large dedicated storage area. Laundry room for floor located very close to unit. Moments to restaurants and shopping in the heart of Downtown Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Stanford Mall and Campus. Amenities include on-site staff, 24-hr security, pool, gym and much more. Enjoy the best of downtown living! Virtual tour: https://101AlmaStreetUnit40594301mls.f8re.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Alma ST 405 have any available units?
101 Alma ST 405 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Alma ST 405 have?
Some of 101 Alma ST 405's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Alma ST 405 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Alma ST 405 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Alma ST 405 pet-friendly?
No, 101 Alma ST 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 101 Alma ST 405 offer parking?
No, 101 Alma ST 405 does not offer parking.
Does 101 Alma ST 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Alma ST 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Alma ST 405 have a pool?
Yes, 101 Alma ST 405 has a pool.
Does 101 Alma ST 405 have accessible units?
No, 101 Alma ST 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Alma ST 405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Alma ST 405 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 101 Alma ST 405?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity