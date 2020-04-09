101 Alma ST 405

Amenities

Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom. Updated kitchen and baths. Abundant in-unit storage plus large dedicated storage area. Laundry room for floor located very close to unit. Moments to restaurants and shopping in the heart of Downtown Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Stanford Mall and Campus. Amenities include on-site staff, 24-hr security, pool, gym and much more. Enjoy the best of downtown living! Virtual tour: https://101AlmaStreetUnit40594301mls.f8re.com