400 AVE S SALTAIR
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:43 PM

400 AVE S SALTAIR

400 West Avenue S · (310) 984-1108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$18,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now, Delivered Unfurnished. 3 beds 2.5 baths in main house with large living room, dining/breakfast area, laundry area, direct access to garage, well appointed kitchen. Detached Guest house - 2 beds 1 bath (jack and jill) in detached guest house on back corner of lot - 1 of the bedrooms can be a living room/office.Studio loft above garage with private entry (optional access from main house) with full kitchen, bathroom, and it's own laundry area. (Shown furnished but delivered unfurnished). 24,000sqft of well manicured beautiful landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 AVE S SALTAIR have any available units?
400 AVE S SALTAIR has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
Is 400 AVE S SALTAIR currently offering any rent specials?
400 AVE S SALTAIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 AVE S SALTAIR pet-friendly?
No, 400 AVE S SALTAIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 400 AVE S SALTAIR offer parking?
Yes, 400 AVE S SALTAIR does offer parking.
Does 400 AVE S SALTAIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 AVE S SALTAIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 AVE S SALTAIR have a pool?
No, 400 AVE S SALTAIR does not have a pool.
Does 400 AVE S SALTAIR have accessible units?
No, 400 AVE S SALTAIR does not have accessible units.
Does 400 AVE S SALTAIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 AVE S SALTAIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 AVE S SALTAIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 AVE S SALTAIR does not have units with air conditioning.
