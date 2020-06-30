All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated July 17 2020

38756 Landon Avenue

38756 Landon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

38756 Landon Avenue, Palmdale, CA 93550

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story 3-Bedroom on Corner Lot! Siding Exterior with Rock Accents. Comp Roof. Fenced Front Yard. Covered Front Porch. Upgraded Front Door. Will Have Fresh Interior Paint and New Laminate Wood Floors! Granite Counters. Tile Floor in Kitchen. 2-Inch Blinds. Evaporative Cooler. Rear Patio Cover. Detached 2-Car Garage. RV Access. Wrought Iron and Block Walls. Irregular Corner Lot gives it a Unique Feeling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38756 Landon Avenue have any available units?
38756 Landon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmdale, CA.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 38756 Landon Avenue have?
Some of 38756 Landon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38756 Landon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38756 Landon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38756 Landon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38756 Landon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 38756 Landon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 38756 Landon Avenue offers parking.
Does 38756 Landon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38756 Landon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38756 Landon Avenue have a pool?
No, 38756 Landon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38756 Landon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38756 Landon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38756 Landon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38756 Landon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
