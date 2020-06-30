38756 Landon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story 3-Bedroom on Corner Lot! Siding Exterior with Rock Accents. Comp Roof. Fenced Front Yard. Covered Front Porch. Upgraded Front Door. Will Have Fresh Interior Paint and New Laminate Wood Floors! Granite Counters. Tile Floor in Kitchen. 2-Inch Blinds. Evaporative Cooler. Rear Patio Cover. Detached 2-Car Garage. RV Access. Wrought Iron and Block Walls. Irregular Corner Lot gives it a Unique Feeling!