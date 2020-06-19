All apartments in Palmdale
Find more places like 119 Mountainside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmdale, CA
/
119 Mountainside Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:40 PM

119 Mountainside Drive

119 Mountainside Drive · (661) 237-5910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palmdale
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

119 Mountainside Drive, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BD/2.5 Bath Two Story home East Palmdale. JUST REHABBED. New Carpet, New paint,....Ready for move in.

WWW.123RENT.COM

Additional security deposit for pets.

QUALIFIED SEC8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.

DUE TO THE current situation and required social distancing please drive by the property, if you like what you see submit an application through our website www.123rent.com. If you are unable to submit an application online you may download one from our website or call the office at 866-768-2616 for further assistance. You DO NOT NEED TO PAY THE APPLICATION FEE until you see the property. Once your application is received someone from the office will reach out to you and determine if you "soft" qualify at which time you will be given the option to view the inside of the property and proceed with the completion of the application process to determine if you "fully" qualify.

IF you do not feel comfortable with submitting an application, feel free to add your name to the wait list through our website www.123rent.com, just go to the property you are interested in and click "add to Waiting List".

You can fill out an application from our homepage www.123rent.com, OR download a printable application and submit to our office. Each adult has to fill out an application and pay a $40.00 application fee. Applications are processed in order of first come first serve. We will not collect the fee(s) until we get to your application & confirm that it is complete. Please make sure you submit your application with all the supporting documents. If you need further assistance or have questions with your application, please call the office at 866-768-2616.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Mountainside Drive have any available units?
119 Mountainside Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
Is 119 Mountainside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Mountainside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Mountainside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Mountainside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Mountainside Drive offer parking?
No, 119 Mountainside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 Mountainside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Mountainside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Mountainside Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Mountainside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Mountainside Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Mountainside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Mountainside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Mountainside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Mountainside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Mountainside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 119 Mountainside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W
Palmdale, CA 93551
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct
Palmdale, CA 93551

Similar Pages

Palmdale 2 BedroomsPalmdale Apartments with Balcony
Palmdale Apartments with ParkingPalmdale Apartments with Pool
Palmdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity