5301 E Waverly Drive

Amenities

pool tennis court microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Long term or seasonal available.. Seasonal rates vary, long term at $1,450/month. Call for seasonal rates.Location, Location, Location! In Palm Canyon Villas in south Palm Springs! Charming fully furnished one bedroom, two bathroom condo located on the bottom floor just steps away from the beautiful and well kept community pool. Beautifully landscaped grounds. The community offers 4 pools, 4 spas, 4 tennis courts and pickle ball courts. Don't miss out on this opportunity with nearby shopping, major services and hiking/bike trails. Close to Tahquitz Creek golf course. Downtown Palm Springs a short drive. Reserve for the season! Variable rates for season/out of season.