5301 E Waverly Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 11:44 AM

5301 E Waverly Drive

5301 East Waverly Drive · (949) 652-1957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5301 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 181 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

Amenities

pool
tennis court
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Long term or seasonal available.. Seasonal rates vary, long term at $1,450/month. Call for seasonal rates.Location, Location, Location! In Palm Canyon Villas in south Palm Springs! Charming fully furnished one bedroom, two bathroom condo located on the bottom floor just steps away from the beautiful and well kept community pool. Beautifully landscaped grounds. The community offers 4 pools, 4 spas, 4 tennis courts and pickle ball courts. Don't miss out on this opportunity with nearby shopping, major services and hiking/bike trails. Close to Tahquitz Creek golf course. Downtown Palm Springs a short drive. Reserve for the season! Variable rates for season/out of season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 E Waverly Drive have any available units?
5301 E Waverly Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 E Waverly Drive have?
Some of 5301 E Waverly Drive's amenities include pool, tennis court, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 E Waverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5301 E Waverly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 E Waverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5301 E Waverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 5301 E Waverly Drive offer parking?
No, 5301 E Waverly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5301 E Waverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 E Waverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 E Waverly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5301 E Waverly Drive has a pool.
Does 5301 E Waverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 5301 E Waverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 E Waverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 E Waverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
