Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5300 E Waverly Drive #B4

5300 East Waverly Drive · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5300 E Waverly Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Spacious Seasonal 1Bed with a Den in Palm Springs Golf and Tennis - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.**
Summer rate special of $1800 per month with a $100 electricity cap per month!

Come enjoy this nice One bedroom with a den 2 bath second floor seasonal condo at the Palm Springs Golf and Tennis club! Gorgeous wood and tile floors, carpet in the bedroom, light and bright, fully stocked kitchen, washer/dryer, enjoy your deck with a view of the sparkling pool, walk out your door and enjoy all Palm Springs has to offer! This is true resort living with several pools and spas, lighted tennis and pickle ball courts and newly refinished club house with library. Biking and hiking trails close and you're less than 5 miles from PS Airport and Downtown Palm Springs and close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment. A great place to enjoy the season!

Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. (760) 345-8888

All Applicants must have the following:
No Prior Evictions
No Previous Felonies

Deposit is half a month's rent
Full amount due 60 days prior to move in.
$250 Cleaning fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 have any available units?
5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 have?
Some of 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 currently offering any rent specials?
5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 pet-friendly?
No, 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 offer parking?
No, 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 does not offer parking.
Does 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 have a pool?
Yes, 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 has a pool.
Does 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 have accessible units?
No, 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 E Waverly Drive #B4 does not have units with dishwashers.
