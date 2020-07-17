5300 E Waverly Drive #B4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Spacious Seasonal 1Bed with a Den in Palm Springs Golf and Tennis - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.**

Summer rate special of $1800 per month with a $100 electricity cap per month!



Come enjoy this nice One bedroom with a den 2 bath second floor seasonal condo at the Palm Springs Golf and Tennis club! Gorgeous wood and tile floors, carpet in the bedroom, light and bright, fully stocked kitchen, washer/dryer, enjoy your deck with a view of the sparkling pool, walk out your door and enjoy all Palm Springs has to offer! This is true resort living with several pools and spas, lighted tennis and pickle ball courts and newly refinished club house with library. Biking and hiking trails close and you're less than 5 miles from PS Airport and Downtown Palm Springs and close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment. A great place to enjoy the season!



Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. (760) 345-8888



All Applicants must have the following:

No Prior Evictions

No Previous Felonies



Deposit is half a month's rent

Full amount due 60 days prior to move in.

$250 Cleaning fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5451128)