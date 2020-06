Amenities

Long term unfurnished. Available after 06/15. This upstairs 1 bedroom 2 baths unit offers all: newer kitchen appliances including washer and dryer. Spacious balcony with a pool view. Enjoy resort style living with lush landscaping in a prime South Palm Springs location near shopping and entertainment popular hiking trails just across the street and next to Tahquitz Creek Public Golf course. Walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Target or Rimrock Plaza and plenty of other restaurants or shopping