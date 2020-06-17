All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 500 S Farrell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
500 S Farrell Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:36 AM

500 S Farrell Drive

500 Farrell Drive · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

500 Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q108 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is a fantastic Seasonal (Short-Term) Rental. This property is an upper unit, balcony off living room overlooks pool area. King bed in master bedroom, Queen bed in guest bedroom, Living room has sleeper sofa. There are flat screen TV's in the living room and both bedrooms. Condo has surround sound, High-Speed Internet, and upgraded cable. Mesquite Country Club is a well maintained gated community that has numerous community pools, spas and tennis courts and a public golf course. Only minutes away from downtown Palm Springs. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S Farrell Drive have any available units?
500 S Farrell Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S Farrell Drive have?
Some of 500 S Farrell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S Farrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Farrell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Farrell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 S Farrell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 500 S Farrell Drive offer parking?
No, 500 S Farrell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 500 S Farrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S Farrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Farrell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 500 S Farrell Drive has a pool.
Does 500 S Farrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 S Farrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S Farrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S Farrell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 500 S Farrell Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity