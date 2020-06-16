4141 Sadao Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** Brand new and spectacular home is the perfect winter getaway! Located inside the gates of Escena, this brand new and beautiful single-story home features an open great room with easy access to private pool and spa. Enjoy exterior living as home features a fire pit, BBQ and patio dining while you enjoy the views! Other features include upgraded thermofoil cabinets, Ceasarstone 6 backsplash, den, 2-car garage, high ceiling with open beams in great room, dining, and kitchen. Master bedroom offers mountain views, spacious walk-in closet and walk in shower in the master bath. Escena provides a world class golf course and fine dining. Only a short drive to Downtown Palm Springs, you are close to shopping, restaurants and much more. Make this spectacular home your winter oasis!