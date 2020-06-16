All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:36 AM

4141 Sadao Court

4141 Sadao Ct · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Uptown Palm Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** Brand new and spectacular home is the perfect winter getaway! Located inside the gates of Escena, this brand new and beautiful single-story home features an open great room with easy access to private pool and spa. Enjoy exterior living as home features a fire pit, BBQ and patio dining while you enjoy the views! Other features include upgraded thermofoil cabinets, Ceasarstone 6 backsplash, den, 2-car garage, high ceiling with open beams in great room, dining, and kitchen. Master bedroom offers mountain views, spacious walk-in closet and walk in shower in the master bath. Escena provides a world class golf course and fine dining. Only a short drive to Downtown Palm Springs, you are close to shopping, restaurants and much more. Make this spectacular home your winter oasis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Sadao Court have any available units?
4141 Sadao Court has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Sadao Court have?
Some of 4141 Sadao Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Sadao Court currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Sadao Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Sadao Court pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Sadao Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 4141 Sadao Court offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Sadao Court does offer parking.
Does 4141 Sadao Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Sadao Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Sadao Court have a pool?
Yes, 4141 Sadao Court has a pool.
Does 4141 Sadao Court have accessible units?
No, 4141 Sadao Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Sadao Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Sadao Court does not have units with dishwashers.
