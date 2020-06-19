All apartments in Palm Springs
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111

401 South El Cielo Road · (760) 230-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.Open floor plan,U- shaped kitchen,dramatic dining. Large bedroom,two closets,second TV. In house laundry. Comfortable,upscale furnishings. BBQ patio with view. Covered parking.Gated community. Minutes to anywhere.Seeking a long term tenant. Hal Castle,DRE#00447745. palmsprings-property-management.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4808174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 have any available units?
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 have?
Some of 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 currently offering any rent specials?
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 pet-friendly?
No, 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 offer parking?
Yes, 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 does offer parking.
Does 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 have a pool?
Yes, 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 has a pool.
Does 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 have accessible units?
No, 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
