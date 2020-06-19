401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111

Amenities
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.Open floor plan,U- shaped kitchen,dramatic dining. Large bedroom,two closets,second TV. In house laundry. Comfortable,upscale furnishings. BBQ patio with view. Covered parking.Gated community. Minutes to anywhere.Seeking a long term tenant. Hal Castle,DRE#00447745. palmsprings-property-management.com.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4808174)