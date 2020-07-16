Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub

3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture, drought-friendly landscaping and open floor plan with high 12.5 foot ceilings,capturing light from the East and West.Enjoy over-sized sliding glass doors, breakfast bar, galley gas kitchen, all open to main living area and private court yard with mountain views. Washer/dryer in unit and covered parking. Steps to Pool and Spa #2. HOA amenities include pools, spa, clubhouse with complete kitchen,lounge and billiard table,perfect for entertaining. Workout in the outstanding well equipped fitness room; and laps in the Olympic size main pool + spa. Convenient location to area shops, dining, and golf nearby.

Seeking LONG TERM, Unfurnished $1695/ month. Call for a private showing,24 hour notice needed.



Hal Castle DRE#00447745. 760-230-5997; www.palmsprings-property-management.com



