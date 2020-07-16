All apartments in Palm Springs
3617 Quiet Side St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3617 Quiet Side St

3617 Quiet Side Street · (760) 230-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3617 Quiet Side St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture, drought-friendly landscaping and open floor plan with high 12.5 foot ceilings,capturing light from the East and West.Enjoy over-sized sliding glass doors, breakfast bar, galley gas kitchen, all open to main living area and private court yard with mountain views. Washer/dryer in unit and covered parking. Steps to Pool and Spa #2. HOA amenities include pools, spa, clubhouse with complete kitchen,lounge and billiard table,perfect for entertaining. Workout in the outstanding well equipped fitness room; and laps in the Olympic size main pool + spa. Convenient location to area shops, dining, and golf nearby.
Seeking LONG TERM, Unfurnished $1695/ month. Call for a private showing,24 hour notice needed.

Hal Castle DRE#00447745. 760-230-5997; www.palmsprings-property-management.com

(RLNE5860207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Quiet Side St have any available units?
3617 Quiet Side St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Quiet Side St have?
Some of 3617 Quiet Side St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Quiet Side St currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Quiet Side St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Quiet Side St pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Quiet Side St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 3617 Quiet Side St offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Quiet Side St offers parking.
Does 3617 Quiet Side St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Quiet Side St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Quiet Side St have a pool?
Yes, 3617 Quiet Side St has a pool.
Does 3617 Quiet Side St have accessible units?
No, 3617 Quiet Side St does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Quiet Side St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Quiet Side St does not have units with dishwashers.
