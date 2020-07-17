Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 Available 08/12/20 Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo for rent with Community, Gym, Pool/spa and even a Sauna! - COMING SOON August 12th! These Condo's NEVER EVER LAST LONG!



Welcome home to your 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Up stairs Condo! NO WORRIES, There is a elevator! This Condo has been remodeled and is Beautifully done. This is a a great community with Community Pool and SPA, Gym and even a Sauna to melt away those long work days! This condo includes all appliances and ALL Utilities are included in your rent! Underground PARKING! Only have to pay for CABLE and INTERNET! This location could not get you any closer to downtown and the Casino! Small Pets will be considered!



Requirements:

Must make 3 times the amount of the rent in Verifiable income,

NO Evictions, Felonies or Bk's in the past 3 years, and

Must have a 620 credit score or higher.



(RLNE5894080)