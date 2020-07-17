All apartments in Palm Springs
277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218

277 East Alejo Road · (760) 324-9999 ext. 1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

277 East Alejo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Downtown Palm Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 Available 08/12/20 Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo for rent with Community, Gym, Pool/spa and even a Sauna! - COMING SOON August 12th! These Condo's NEVER EVER LAST LONG!

Welcome home to your 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Up stairs Condo! NO WORRIES, There is a elevator! This Condo has been remodeled and is Beautifully done. This is a a great community with Community Pool and SPA, Gym and even a Sauna to melt away those long work days! This condo includes all appliances and ALL Utilities are included in your rent! Underground PARKING! Only have to pay for CABLE and INTERNET! This location could not get you any closer to downtown and the Casino! Small Pets will be considered!

Requirements:
Must make 3 times the amount of the rent in Verifiable income,
NO Evictions, Felonies or Bk's in the past 3 years, and
Must have a 620 credit score or higher.

(RLNE5894080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 have any available units?
277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 have?
Some of 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 currently offering any rent specials?
277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 is pet friendly.
Does 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 offer parking?
Yes, 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 offers parking.
Does 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 have a pool?
Yes, 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 has a pool.
Does 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 have accessible units?
No, 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 does not have accessible units.
Does 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218 does not have units with dishwashers.
