Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:10 PM

233 Villorrio Drive

233 Villorrio Drive East · (760) 345-8888
Location

233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Baristo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings. This 3 Story Home features one bedroom on the bottom floor and master bedroom on the top floor. Living area and updated quaint kitchen with stainless steel appliances are located in the 2nd floor with private balcony big enough to entertain in! Home features private laundry, attached 2-car garage, walk-in closet, and cozy fireplace. Basic cable and internet included! This home is located in a private and gated community of Villorrio and only steps away from community pool and spa. Community amenities include a fitness center! Located less than a mile away from restaurants, shopping, coffee and more! You don't want to miss this one! Home is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Villorrio Drive have any available units?
233 Villorrio Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Villorrio Drive have?
Some of 233 Villorrio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Villorrio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Villorrio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Villorrio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 233 Villorrio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 Villorrio Drive offers parking.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Villorrio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive have a pool?
Yes, 233 Villorrio Drive has a pool.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Villorrio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Villorrio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
