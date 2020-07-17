233 Villorrio Drive

Amenities

This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings. This 3 Story Home features one bedroom on the bottom floor and master bedroom on the top floor. Living area and updated quaint kitchen with stainless steel appliances are located in the 2nd floor with private balcony big enough to entertain in! Home features private laundry, attached 2-car garage, walk-in closet, and cozy fireplace. Basic cable and internet included! This home is located in a private and gated community of Villorrio and only steps away from community pool and spa. Community amenities include a fitness center! Located less than a mile away from restaurants, shopping, coffee and more! You don't want to miss this one! Home is unfurnished.