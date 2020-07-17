All apartments in Palm Springs
1852 Mira Loma

1852 North Mira Loma Way · (442) 275-8521
Location

1852 North Mira Loma Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Chino Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1852 Mira Loma · Avail. Aug 2

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1852 Mira Loma Available 08/02/20 Casa De Oro 1852 - Newly renovated townhouse features new tile floors, new baseboards, fresh paint; new kitchen with soft close cabinets, counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceiling fans installed throughout the unit.
This home features a nice size private fenced patio perfect for outdoor living.

Frequently Asked Questions:
2 story unit- Bedrooms located up stairs- 1 bath upstairs and half bath down stairs, Laundry room downstairs
Must park in Garage, uncovered/unassigned parking spaces or street parking

STATUS: Tenant Occupied
AVAILABILITY DATE: August 7, 2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: Dog friendly ( 2 max ) w/ additional deposit
MOVE-IN FEE: 1st months rent & Security deposit
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00 Per Adult (18+)

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Self Showing with Rently https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/935085?source=marketing

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions of felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner
*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.

• Property Description Details •

GARAGE/PARKING : 1 Car Garage- detached & off street parking
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer & dyer
PROPERTY TYPE: Town House
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash
YEAR BUILT: 1980
YARD: Enclosed Patio

• HOA Instructions •
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Large swimming pools, and tennis and pickleball courts
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4975602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

