1852 Mira Loma Available 08/02/20 Casa De Oro 1852 - Newly renovated townhouse features new tile floors, new baseboards, fresh paint; new kitchen with soft close cabinets, counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceiling fans installed throughout the unit.

This home features a nice size private fenced patio perfect for outdoor living.



2 story unit- Bedrooms located up stairs- 1 bath upstairs and half bath down stairs, Laundry room downstairs

Must park in Garage, uncovered/unassigned parking spaces or street parking



STATUS: Tenant Occupied

AVAILABILITY DATE: August 7, 2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: Dog friendly ( 2 max ) w/ additional deposit

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st months rent & Security deposit

APPLICATION FEE: $35.00 Per Adult (18+)



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Self Showing with Rently https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/935085?source=marketing



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

2. No Prior evictions of felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.

5. Credit Score of 650 or higher



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner

*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.



GARAGE/PARKING : 1 Car Garage- detached & off street parking

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer & dyer

PROPERTY TYPE: Town House

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash

YEAR BUILT: 1980

YARD: Enclosed Patio



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Large swimming pools, and tennis and pickleball courts

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



No Cats Allowed



