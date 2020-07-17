Amenities
1852 Mira Loma Available 08/02/20 Casa De Oro 1852 - Newly renovated townhouse features new tile floors, new baseboards, fresh paint; new kitchen with soft close cabinets, counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceiling fans installed throughout the unit.
This home features a nice size private fenced patio perfect for outdoor living.
2 story unit- Bedrooms located up stairs- 1 bath upstairs and half bath down stairs, Laundry room downstairs
Must park in Garage, uncovered/unassigned parking spaces or street parking
STATUS: Tenant Occupied
AVAILABILITY DATE: August 7, 2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: Dog friendly ( 2 max ) w/ additional deposit
MOVE-IN FEE: 1st months rent & Security deposit
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00 Per Adult (18+)
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Self Showing with Rently https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/935085?source=marketing
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions of felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner
*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.
GARAGE/PARKING : 1 Car Garage- detached & off street parking
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer & dyer
PROPERTY TYPE: Town House
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash
YEAR BUILT: 1980
YARD: Enclosed Patio
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Large swimming pools, and tennis and pickleball courts
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
No Cats Allowed
