Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209

1655 East Palm Canyon Drive · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Palm Springs
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1655 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - **Coming Soon**

This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings. Stunning renovation including all new custom cabinetry, slab quartz counters, sleek high end Samsung appliances, and positively gorgeous walk-in shower and custom vanity and Spanish tiles throughout. The large bedroom easily accommodates a king-size bed and the living room sofa opens up to a queen size sleeper. The quiet private location in this most desirable South Palm Springs community. located close to Smoketree Commons Shopping Centers for virtually all your shopping, banking, restaurant needs and more. This is a can't miss Unit. Unit is available from April to November only.

Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3278838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 have any available units?
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
Is 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 currently offering any rent specials?
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 pet-friendly?
No, 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 offer parking?
No, 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 does not offer parking.
Does 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 have a pool?
No, 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 does not have a pool.
Does 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 have accessible units?
No, 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209 does not have units with air conditioning.
