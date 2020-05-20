1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209

Amenities

Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - **Coming Soon**



This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings. Stunning renovation including all new custom cabinetry, slab quartz counters, sleek high end Samsung appliances, and positively gorgeous walk-in shower and custom vanity and Spanish tiles throughout. The large bedroom easily accommodates a king-size bed and the living room sofa opens up to a queen size sleeper. The quiet private location in this most desirable South Palm Springs community. located close to Smoketree Commons Shopping Centers for virtually all your shopping, banking, restaurant needs and more. This is a can't miss Unit. Unit is available from April to November only.



Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



No Cats Allowed



