1542 E Baristo Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

Mountain views from the pool. This beautiful, large two bedroom, 2.5 bath (F, F, 1/2) condo located in the heart of Palm Springs on Baristo Rd. Open gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters, leading to the open and bright living room with views through the glass to the private pool and courtyard. Beautiful fireplace in the living room great for entertaining. Two master suites upstairs, both with hardwood floors and both with private newly updated baths with granite counters and plenty of room, one with views of the mountains and the courtyard. Washer and dryer facility with 1 car garage. Gated community close to many shops and restaurants, street fair events on Thursdays.