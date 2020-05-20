All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 1542 E Baristo Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
1542 E Baristo Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

1542 E Baristo Rd

1542 East Baristo Road · (442) 227-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1542 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Baristo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Mountain views from the pool. This beautiful, large two bedroom, 2.5 bath (F, F, 1/2) condo located in the heart of Palm Springs on Baristo Rd. Open gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters, leading to the open and bright living room with views through the glass to the private pool and courtyard. Beautiful fireplace in the living room great for entertaining. Two master suites upstairs, both with hardwood floors and both with private newly updated baths with granite counters and plenty of room, one with views of the mountains and the courtyard. Washer and dryer facility with 1 car garage. Gated community close to many shops and restaurants, street fair events on Thursdays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 E Baristo Rd have any available units?
1542 E Baristo Rd has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 E Baristo Rd have?
Some of 1542 E Baristo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 E Baristo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1542 E Baristo Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 E Baristo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 E Baristo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1542 E Baristo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1542 E Baristo Rd does offer parking.
Does 1542 E Baristo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1542 E Baristo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 E Baristo Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1542 E Baristo Rd has a pool.
Does 1542 E Baristo Rd have accessible units?
No, 1542 E Baristo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 E Baristo Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 E Baristo Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1542 E Baristo Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity