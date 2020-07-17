All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27

1050 East Ramon Road · (760) 324-9999 ext. 1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1050 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Baristo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,495

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Remolded 1 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Condo for rent with Great Amenities and Heated Pool! - COMING SOON, August 7th!

This is a Beautifully remolded 1 Bedroom 1.75 Bathroom Condo right in the heart of Downtown Palm Springs. This condo features an open floor plan that includes a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless hood, electric range and dishwasher. Wood beam raised ceiling in the living roomClose to the Warm Sands area and close to shopping and eateries! This 1 Bedroom Condo is fully remolded and is done beautifully! This Community is Gated and has Heated swimming pool, Gym, Laundry and BBQ Area. These units won't last long!

Virtual Video Tour and More Photo's Coming Soon! ! !

Requirements:
Must make 3 times the amount of the Rent in Gross Verifiable Income;
Min. Credit Score of 620
No Felonies, Evictions or Bk's in the past 3 years

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 have any available units?
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 have?
Some of 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 pet-friendly?
No, 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 offer parking?
No, 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 does not offer parking.
Does 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 have a pool?
Yes, 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 has a pool.
Does 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 have accessible units?
No, 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs Apartments with BalconiesPalm Springs Apartments with Parking
Palm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
San Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
La Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CABeaumont, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Palm Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity