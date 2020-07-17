Amenities

1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Remolded 1 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Condo for rent with Great Amenities and Heated Pool! - COMING SOON, August 7th!



This is a Beautifully remolded 1 Bedroom 1.75 Bathroom Condo right in the heart of Downtown Palm Springs. This condo features an open floor plan that includes a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless hood, electric range and dishwasher. Wood beam raised ceiling in the living roomClose to the Warm Sands area and close to shopping and eateries! This 1 Bedroom Condo is fully remolded and is done beautifully! This Community is Gated and has Heated swimming pool, Gym, Laundry and BBQ Area. These units won't last long!



Virtual Video Tour and More Photo's Coming Soon! ! !



Requirements:

Must make 3 times the amount of the Rent in Gross Verifiable Income;

Min. Credit Score of 620

No Felonies, Evictions or Bk's in the past 3 years



No Pets Allowed



