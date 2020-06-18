All apartments in Palm Springs
100 Stevens Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

100 Stevens Rd

100 East Stevens Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 East Stevens Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Uptown Palm Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House in Miracle Mile
1243 S Curson Ave e 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1850 sq ft plus finished garage. Unfurnished. should see this well maintained gem! Located in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood of Miracle Mile, one block away from restaurants and coffee shops. Minutes from the grove, LACMA, 10 freeway. Original hardwoods, cathedral ceilings, his and hers closets in master bedroom. Stainless fridge, dishwasher, and stove in nice sized kitchen. Central air and heat. Backyard oasis with lemon, orange, and peach trees, charming pergola, fountain, and hammock. Great for entertaining. Finished garage perfect for home business or man cave. All... pets welcome, weekly gardener included, one year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Stevens Rd have any available units?
100 Stevens Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Springs, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Stevens Rd have?
Some of 100 Stevens Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Stevens Rd currently offering any rent specials?
100 Stevens Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Stevens Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Stevens Rd is pet friendly.
Does 100 Stevens Rd offer parking?
Yes, 100 Stevens Rd does offer parking.
Does 100 Stevens Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Stevens Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Stevens Rd have a pool?
No, 100 Stevens Rd does not have a pool.
Does 100 Stevens Rd have accessible units?
No, 100 Stevens Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Stevens Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Stevens Rd has units with dishwashers.
