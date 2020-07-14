All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes

45278 Deep Canyon Rd · (760) 239-0833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45278 Deep Canyon Rd, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Panorama Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
e-payments
fire pit
lobby
Enjoy the feeling of boutique apartment living at Ariana at El Paseo, located in the heart of Palm Desert, surrounded by 5-star shopping, golf resorts and restaurants. At Ariana you feel like you are living at a resort, the apartment homes overlook a sparkling pool and spa with stunning mountain views in a lushly landscaped oasis. Experience the tranquility of lounging in a cabana and soaking in the sun or gazing at the stars at night while relaxing in our spa or by the outdoor fireplace. Our BBQ area is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a meal poolside. Ariana at El Paseo is like being on a stay-cation, there is a private Bark Park complete with park benches, toys, treats and water for your furry friends.

Our onsite management team offers stellar customer service with a personal touch. Take a tour today, we are here to help you find your dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Acceptable pets include cats, dogs, fish (50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization). Other animals are subject to management approval. The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes have any available units?
Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Desert, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes have?
Some of Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with GymPalm Desert Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Desert Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity