Ariana at El Paseo Boutique Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving e-payments fire pit lobby

Enjoy the feeling of boutique apartment living at Ariana at El Paseo, located in the heart of Palm Desert, surrounded by 5-star shopping, golf resorts and restaurants. At Ariana you feel like you are living at a resort, the apartment homes overlook a sparkling pool and spa with stunning mountain views in a lushly landscaped oasis. Experience the tranquility of lounging in a cabana and soaking in the sun or gazing at the stars at night while relaxing in our spa or by the outdoor fireplace. Our BBQ area is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a meal poolside. Ariana at El Paseo is like being on a stay-cation, there is a private Bark Park complete with park benches, toys, treats and water for your furry friends.



Our onsite management team offers stellar customer service with a personal touch. Take a tour today, we are here to help you find your dream home.