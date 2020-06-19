All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

74217 Fairway Drive

74217 Fairway Drive · (760) 333-3375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74217 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260
South Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Adorable South Palm Desert charmer! 3 bedroom/2 Bath open floor concept. All living room windows expose a gorgeous view of a backyard oasis, complete with a Spanish water fountain. Newer A/C and pool equipment. Mature ficus trees provide shade for the coolest, southern facing pool of the desert! Most of this house has travertine tile with brand new laminate flooring in bedrooms. 2 car attached garage, recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms, newer HVAC system. Located in very desirable area, down the street from Washington Charter School and short distance to El Paseo. Owner pays pool service, gardener and water. Owner would consider pets, please submit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74217 Fairway Drive have any available units?
74217 Fairway Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 74217 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 74217 Fairway Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74217 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
74217 Fairway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74217 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 74217 Fairway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 74217 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 74217 Fairway Drive does offer parking.
Does 74217 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74217 Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74217 Fairway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 74217 Fairway Drive has a pool.
Does 74217 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 74217 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 74217 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 74217 Fairway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
