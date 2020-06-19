74217 Fairway Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Adorable South Palm Desert charmer! 3 bedroom/2 Bath open floor concept. All living room windows expose a gorgeous view of a backyard oasis, complete with a Spanish water fountain. Newer A/C and pool equipment. Mature ficus trees provide shade for the coolest, southern facing pool of the desert! Most of this house has travertine tile with brand new laminate flooring in bedrooms. 2 car attached garage, recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms, newer HVAC system. Located in very desirable area, down the street from Washington Charter School and short distance to El Paseo. Owner pays pool service, gardener and water. Owner would consider pets, please submit.