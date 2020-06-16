73474 Shadow Mountain Drive

Amenities

Live off of 'The Rodeo Dr.' of Palm Desert!! Rare opportunity to lease a totally re-designed home in the exclusive El Paseo Village Condo community. This totally remodeled property has over 1380 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. This home is re-designed with a timeless blend of charm and modern enhancements throughout. This architectural contemporary townhome is an end unit, located in an ideal location near the community pools, spas and tennis courts. The freshly designed open floor plan is equipped with a kitchen fit for a chef with gourmet Italian granite counters, modern stainless steel appliances, farmers sink & custom cabinets. Upstairs master suite greets you with high ceilings that invites an abundance of naturally light with the master bathroom equipped with all amenities. The main floor bedroom is also considerable in size and adjacent to the newly renovated main floor bathroom. This designer home also features recessed lighting, modern maple hardwood flooring, high-end contemporary fixtures, vanities, modern dual pane doors & windows w/a generously sized patio. Attached garage with plenty of storage space plus washer/dryer. Shops on El Paseo are around the corner! El Paseo Village includes two pools/spas & tennis courts, plus privacy and elegance. This is a true gem!