Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

73474 Shadow Mountain Drive

73474 Shadow Mountain Drive · (949) 424-6633
Location

73474 Shadow Mountain Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260
South Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Live off of 'The Rodeo Dr.' of Palm Desert!! Rare opportunity to lease a totally re-designed home in the exclusive El Paseo Village Condo community. This totally remodeled property has over 1380 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. This home is re-designed with a timeless blend of charm and modern enhancements throughout. This architectural contemporary townhome is an end unit, located in an ideal location near the community pools, spas and tennis courts. The freshly designed open floor plan is equipped with a kitchen fit for a chef with gourmet Italian granite counters, modern stainless steel appliances, farmers sink & custom cabinets. Upstairs master suite greets you with high ceilings that invites an abundance of naturally light with the master bathroom equipped with all amenities. The main floor bedroom is also considerable in size and adjacent to the newly renovated main floor bathroom. This designer home also features recessed lighting, modern maple hardwood flooring, high-end contemporary fixtures, vanities, modern dual pane doors & windows w/a generously sized patio. Attached garage with plenty of storage space plus washer/dryer. Shops on El Paseo are around the corner! El Paseo Village includes two pools/spas & tennis courts, plus privacy and elegance. This is a true gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive have any available units?
73474 Shadow Mountain Drive has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive have?
Some of 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
73474 Shadow Mountain Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive does offer parking.
Does 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73474 Shadow Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
