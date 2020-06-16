72780 Sage Court

Amenities

Rented Jan, Feb, & Mar 2020, and Jan-Mar 2021. Seasonal Rental in King's Point within walking distance of all the shopping and dining that El Paseo has to offer! 2 bedrooms, each with it's own remodeled bath. King in master; queen murphy bed in guest room. Tile throughout. Vaulted ceiling with clerestory windows and walls of glass make this one very light and bright. Slab granite with full backsplash in kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room. Fireplace with crushed glass in living area. 3 very private patios with remote awnings: 1 off living area with views of the Chocolate Mountains and valley lights, 1 off dining area, and 1 off master. 2-car attached garage with direct access to condo. Close to pool but not too close. And for all of you hikers: close to the hiking trails of Cahuilla Park. Includes wi-fi and US/Canada calling. King's Point was designed by Hugh A Kaptur, the last living Palm Springs modernist architect. Rental Rates: Jan, Feb, Mar $3800; Apr, Oct, Nov, Dec $3500. 3 months minimum.