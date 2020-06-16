All apartments in Palm Desert
72780 Sage Court
72780 Sage Court

72780 Sage Court · (760) 861-3676
Location

72780 Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Rented Jan, Feb, & Mar 2020, and Jan-Mar 2021. Seasonal Rental in King's Point within walking distance of all the shopping and dining that El Paseo has to offer! 2 bedrooms, each with it's own remodeled bath. King in master; queen murphy bed in guest room. Tile throughout. Vaulted ceiling with clerestory windows and walls of glass make this one very light and bright. Slab granite with full backsplash in kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room. Fireplace with crushed glass in living area. 3 very private patios with remote awnings: 1 off living area with views of the Chocolate Mountains and valley lights, 1 off dining area, and 1 off master. 2-car attached garage with direct access to condo. Close to pool but not too close. And for all of you hikers: close to the hiking trails of Cahuilla Park. Includes wi-fi and US/Canada calling. King's Point was designed by Hugh A Kaptur, the last living Palm Springs modernist architect. Rental Rates: Jan, Feb, Mar $3800; Apr, Oct, Nov, Dec $3500. 3 months minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72780 Sage Court have any available units?
72780 Sage Court has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 72780 Sage Court have?
Some of 72780 Sage Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72780 Sage Court currently offering any rent specials?
72780 Sage Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72780 Sage Court pet-friendly?
No, 72780 Sage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 72780 Sage Court offer parking?
Yes, 72780 Sage Court does offer parking.
Does 72780 Sage Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72780 Sage Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72780 Sage Court have a pool?
Yes, 72780 Sage Court has a pool.
Does 72780 Sage Court have accessible units?
No, 72780 Sage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 72780 Sage Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72780 Sage Court has units with dishwashers.
