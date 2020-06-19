All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

72600 Sun Valley Lane

72600 Sun Valley Lane · (760) 989-1902
Location

72600 Sun Valley Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 8 baths, $6500 · Avail. now

$6,500

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 6100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Contemporary View Estate, Pool/Spa - Property Id: 266559

Custom built home on an elevated lot with expansive northern mountain and city views. Enter through the dramatic double doors to an open family room with high ceilings, an elevated fireplace and marble flooring. The master suite has his-and-hers bathrooms, a lounge area with a fireplace and those city views! Downstairs is a full basement 4-room apartment, accessed only from outside making it the perfect office, gym or guest suite. Located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood, this central location is off Hwy. 74, close to El Paseo. The main level has 3 BRs plus den/office, powder room. A bright, open, gourmet kitchen has new appliances, pantry, center island & ample storage. suited for a big family.... the open living room has a wet bar, a den or media space and a large elevated dining area. Attached garage. This spectacular unfurnished, long-term rental is available for immediate occupancy. Pool, HOA/cable and landscape maintenance included in rent. Virtual tours available.
Property Id 266559

(RLNE5786497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72600 Sun Valley Lane have any available units?
72600 Sun Valley Lane has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 72600 Sun Valley Lane have?
Some of 72600 Sun Valley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72600 Sun Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
72600 Sun Valley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72600 Sun Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 72600 Sun Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 72600 Sun Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 72600 Sun Valley Lane does offer parking.
Does 72600 Sun Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72600 Sun Valley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72600 Sun Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 72600 Sun Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 72600 Sun Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 72600 Sun Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 72600 Sun Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72600 Sun Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
