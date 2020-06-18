48320 Birdie Way

Amenities

carport recently renovated pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Absiluteley adorable older remodeled home. Single level, on 10'000 sq,ft. lot, with lot's of space to entertain around and by the private pool. Open floor plan conceot with kitchen, dining and living room with fire place, is one big open space. The host is never left out of the conversation. The 2 bedrooms are larger in size. Master has the ensuit bathroom and guest room has to share the bathroom with the additional office space. No bathtubs in this home, only large showers. No garage either, but a2 car carport. The home is away from all the hassel and bustle in the very though after Palm Desert South hills. But if you need the shopping, El Paseo is 5 minutes down the hill.