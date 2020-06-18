All apartments in Palm Desert
48320 Birdie Way

Location

48320 Birdie Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Absiluteley adorable older remodeled home. Single level, on 10'000 sq,ft. lot, with lot's of space to entertain around and by the private pool. Open floor plan conceot with kitchen, dining and living room with fire place, is one big open space. The host is never left out of the conversation. The 2 bedrooms are larger in size. Master has the ensuit bathroom and guest room has to share the bathroom with the additional office space. No bathtubs in this home, only large showers. No garage either, but a2 car carport. The home is away from all the hassel and bustle in the very though after Palm Desert South hills. But if you need the shopping, El Paseo is 5 minutes down the hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48320 Birdie Way have any available units?
48320 Birdie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Desert, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 48320 Birdie Way have?
Some of 48320 Birdie Way's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48320 Birdie Way currently offering any rent specials?
48320 Birdie Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48320 Birdie Way pet-friendly?
No, 48320 Birdie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 48320 Birdie Way offer parking?
Yes, 48320 Birdie Way does offer parking.
Does 48320 Birdie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48320 Birdie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48320 Birdie Way have a pool?
Yes, 48320 Birdie Way has a pool.
Does 48320 Birdie Way have accessible units?
No, 48320 Birdie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 48320 Birdie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 48320 Birdie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
