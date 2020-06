Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Bright open Courtyard Villa in Shadow Mountain Resort in South Palm Desert. Special resort atmosphere located just blocks away from El Paseo for shopping and great dining. This Courtyard Villa located upstairs offers a spacious great room with high ceilings, 2 large bedrooms 2 bathrooms, bright open kitchen with new appliances. There is a wrap around balcony off the great room and master bedroom with a amazing mountain views and the garden and pool area. There is a separate private balcony off the guest bedroom with great mountain views.