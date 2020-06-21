All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

45225 Sunset Ln - 2

45225 Sunset Lane · (442) 666-3759
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45225 Sunset Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Palm Desert Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
COMPLETELY REMODELED. New tile, carpet and lighting. Open floor plan.
Very nice DOWNSTAIRS unit with patio in front.
Central air, all electric apartment.
Brand new kitchen and bath cabinets with Granite Counter Tops.
ALL NEW Stainless Steel Frig, stove, micro, dishwasher included.
You'll love this unit.

NOTE: This is a NON-SMOKING UNIT. NO SMOKE PRODUCTS OF ANY KIND.
PET POLICY: ONE PET under 20# allowed.
Beautiful smaller apartment complex in great south Palm Desert location. Two blocks from El Paseo, shopping, restaurants, and more. Very quiet complex, great landscaping and units are modern.

Two pools and a spa for your enjoyment.

APPLY ONLINE AT SUNSETVILLASPD.COM

PLEASE NO EMAILS. CALL FOR A VISIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 have any available units?
45225 Sunset Ln - 2 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 have?
Some of 45225 Sunset Ln - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
45225 Sunset Ln - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 does offer parking.
Does 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 have a pool?
Yes, 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 has a pool.
Does 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 have accessible units?
Yes, 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 has accessible units.
Does 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45225 Sunset Ln - 2 has units with dishwashers.
