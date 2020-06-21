45225 Sunset Ln - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

COMPLETELY REMODELED. New tile, carpet and lighting. Open floor plan.

Very nice DOWNSTAIRS unit with patio in front.

Central air, all electric apartment.

Brand new kitchen and bath cabinets with Granite Counter Tops.

ALL NEW Stainless Steel Frig, stove, micro, dishwasher included.

You'll love this unit.



NOTE: This is a NON-SMOKING UNIT. NO SMOKE PRODUCTS OF ANY KIND.

PET POLICY: ONE PET under 20# allowed.

Beautiful smaller apartment complex in great south Palm Desert location. Two blocks from El Paseo, shopping, restaurants, and more. Very quiet complex, great landscaping and units are modern.



Two pools and a spa for your enjoyment.



