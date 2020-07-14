Amenities
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean. Enjoy local beachside dining at The Surf Spot, Chit Chat Cafe at The Pier, or Moonraker if you are looking for great seafood. You are only a short trip to downtown Pacifica, the Pacifica Municipal Pier and Mori Point. We are just minutes away Rte 1 which will take you quickly to I-280 and BART so you can get easily up and down the Peninsula for work or play.