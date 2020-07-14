All apartments in Pacifica
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:08 PM

Cypress Pointe

2580 Francisco Boulevard · (833) 655-8247
Location

2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA 94044
West Sharp Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$3,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 33 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean. Enjoy local beachside dining at The Surf Spot, Chit Chat Cafe at The Pier, or Moonraker if you are looking for great seafood. You are only a short trip to downtown Pacifica, the Pacifica Municipal Pier and Mori Point. We are just minutes away Rte 1 which will take you quickly to I-280 and BART so you can get easily up and down the Peninsula for work or play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600
limit: 1
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 carport per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Pointe have any available units?
Cypress Pointe has 3 units available starting at $3,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does Cypress Pointe have?
Some of Cypress Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Pointe offers parking.
Does Cypress Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cypress Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Pointe has a pool.
Does Cypress Pointe have accessible units?
No, Cypress Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Cypress Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cypress Pointe has units with dishwashers.
