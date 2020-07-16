All apartments in Pacifica
Find more places like 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pacifica, CA
/
504 Monterey Rd. Unit G
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

504 Monterey Rd. Unit G

504 Monterey Rd · (650) 355-5556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pacifica
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

504 Monterey Rd, Pacifica, CA 94044
Westview-Pacific Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ocean View Condo Ready For Move-in! - ADDRESS: 504 Monterey Rd Unit G, Pacifica, CA 94044

****OPEN HOUSE****
Friday, July 17th @ 4:45pm-5:30pm

--AMENITIES--
- Two Story, Ocean View Condo w/ Balcony
- 2-bed/1.5-bath
- Updated Bathrooms
- Decorative Fireplace
- Crown Moulding
- Hardwood Floors
- Track Lighting
- Walk-in Laundry Room w/ Storage Space
- Breakfast Bar
- Stainless Steel Full-size Fridge
- Garbage Disposal
- Dishwasher
- Central Heating and Air Conditioning
- 1-Car Garage Space (shared)
- Plenty of Street Parking
- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 101/280/1
- Plenty of Shops and Restaurants nearby.
- Professionally Managed

Pets: Up to two cat(s) or dog(s) allowed with an additional deposit of $500 per pet, plus pet rent of $35, per pet, per month. Max 35lbs. No Aggressive Breeds.

--LEASE TERMS--
- No Smoking
- No Co-Signers
- No Section 8
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Tenant Pays PG&E (Garbage & Water Included)
- Rent: $2,995 per month
- Security deposit: $4,492
- Total move-in cost: $7,487
- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $8,985
- Lease: 1 year lease required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Renters Insurance Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com

Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA DRE# 00623134

(RLNE4782657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G have any available units?
504 Monterey Rd. Unit G has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G have?
Some of 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
504 Monterey Rd. Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G offers parking.
Does 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G have a pool?
No, 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G have accessible units?
No, 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 504 Monterey Rd. Unit G?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr
Pacifica, CA 94044
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd
Pacifica, CA 94044
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard
Pacifica, CA 94044
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044

Similar Pages

Pacifica 1 BedroomsPacifica 2 Bedrooms
Pacifica Apartments with ParkingPacifica Dog Friendly Apartments
Pacifica Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CA
Novato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CASuisun City, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Sharp Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity