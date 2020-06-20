All apartments in Pacifica
319 Forest Park
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

319 Forest Park

319 Forest Park Court · (650) 400-6266
Location

319 Forest Park Court, Pacifica, CA 94044
Fairmont West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3900 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location. Location newly remodel homeSpacious - Property Id: 4748

3BR / 2Ba available now

LOCATION LOCATION
house?w/d hookups?attached garage?
Newly Remodeled Fairmont area home in Pacifica.Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, hardwood floors, spacious living room- dining room area with fireplace, remodeled kitchen, 2 car garage with washer and dryer
Close access to 280 freeway. Great location on a cul-de-sac.

REQUIRED:
Current credit report
Rental history information
Employment history
Proof of income (most recent pay stubs)
References and employer will be contactedÂ 
94044

-
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4748
Property Id 4748

(RLNE5813559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Forest Park have any available units?
319 Forest Park has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Forest Park have?
Some of 319 Forest Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Forest Park currently offering any rent specials?
319 Forest Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Forest Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Forest Park is pet friendly.
Does 319 Forest Park offer parking?
Yes, 319 Forest Park does offer parking.
Does 319 Forest Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Forest Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Forest Park have a pool?
No, 319 Forest Park does not have a pool.
Does 319 Forest Park have accessible units?
No, 319 Forest Park does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Forest Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Forest Park has units with dishwashers.
