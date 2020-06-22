935 Lighthouse Avenue

Amenities
This great Pacific Grove apartment is located near downtown PG just blocks from the water, grocery stores, shops, and more. Its also very close to the DLI, NPS, and MIIS.
Features:
*** Large Living and Dining Area
*** Downtown Location
*** First Floor Unit
*** On-Site Laundry Room
*** Covered Parking
*** Corner Unit with 3 sides of Windows
Owner Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Pays: PG&E
Cats accepted on a case by case basis!
Applications available online: ccrentalpro.com or Call C&C Property Management: (831) 372-1964
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.