All apartments in Pacific Grove
Find more places like 935 Lighthouse Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pacific Grove, CA
/
935 Lighthouse Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:03 PM

935 Lighthouse Avenue

935 Lighthouse Avenue · (831) 200-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pacific Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

935 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
This great Pacific Grove apartment is located near downtown PG just blocks from the water, grocery stores, shops, and more. Its also very close to the DLI, NPS, and MIIS.

Features:
*** Large Living and Dining Area
*** Downtown Location
*** First Floor Unit
*** On-Site Laundry Room
*** Covered Parking
*** Corner Unit with 3 sides of Windows

Owner Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Pays: PG&E

Cats accepted on a case by case basis!

Applications available online: ccrentalpro.com or Call C&C Property Management: (831) 372-1964

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Lighthouse Avenue have any available units?
935 Lighthouse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific Grove, CA.
Is 935 Lighthouse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
935 Lighthouse Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Lighthouse Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Lighthouse Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 935 Lighthouse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 935 Lighthouse Avenue does offer parking.
Does 935 Lighthouse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Lighthouse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Lighthouse Avenue have a pool?
No, 935 Lighthouse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 935 Lighthouse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 935 Lighthouse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Lighthouse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Lighthouse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Lighthouse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Lighthouse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 935 Lighthouse Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue
Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Similar Pages

Pacific Grove 1 BedroomsPacific Grove 2 Bedrooms
Pacific Grove Apartments with BalconyPacific Grove Apartments with Parking
Pacific Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CA
Capitola, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity