530 Junipero Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Coming available is a beautiful one bedroom one bath in the heart of Pacific Grove. This home is in a great location walking distance from downtown Pacific Grove, the bike path, coffee shops, restaurants, and everything Pacific Grove has to offer.



This Home Features:

***Off Street Parking (carport)

***On-site Laundry

***Private Balcony

***Upstairs Unit



Landlord Pays: Sewer, Trash, Water

Tenant Pays: PG&E



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.