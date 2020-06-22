All apartments in Pacific Grove
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:49 AM

530 Junipero Avenue

530 Junipero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

530 Junipero Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Coming available is a beautiful one bedroom one bath in the heart of Pacific Grove. This home is in a great location walking distance from downtown Pacific Grove, the bike path, coffee shops, restaurants, and everything Pacific Grove has to offer.

This Home Features:
***Off Street Parking (carport)
***On-site Laundry
***Private Balcony
***Upstairs Unit

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Landlord Pays: Sewer, Trash, Water
Tenant Pays: PG&E

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Junipero Avenue have any available units?
530 Junipero Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific Grove, CA.
What amenities does 530 Junipero Avenue have?
Some of 530 Junipero Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Junipero Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 Junipero Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Junipero Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Junipero Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 530 Junipero Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 530 Junipero Avenue does offer parking.
Does 530 Junipero Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Junipero Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Junipero Avenue have a pool?
No, 530 Junipero Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 530 Junipero Avenue have accessible units?
No, 530 Junipero Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Junipero Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Junipero Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Junipero Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Junipero Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
