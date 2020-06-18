189 Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

OCEAN VIEW APARTMENT - AVAILABLE NOW! - Available IMMEDIATELY is this one-bedroom, one-bath second floor unit, located at 189 Central Ave., Unit C in Pacific Grove, CA 93950. Rent is due on the 1st of each month in the amount of $1,750.00. Security Deposit is $1,850.00. This unit encompasses a month-to-month rental agreement. ALL UTILITIES ARE INLCLUDED - with the exception of internet and cable t.v.



After entering through the front door of this quaint 600 square foot apartment, you'll notice the breathtaking ocean views from the two living room windows. To the right is a kitchenette that provides a mini fridge, microwave, and stove top. To the left of the entrance are the bedroom, hallway and hallway walk-in closet, which then leads into the bathroom with a shower over tub. The unit has new carpet as well.



This adorable unit includes one parking space, a walk-in closet, and is conveniently located one block from the Oceanview Blvd walking-path and bike trail.



*On site coin-operated washer and dryer. No available laundry hook-ups in the unit.



For viewing information and scheduling, contact: Chad Stephens @ 805-459-7000.



*Once applicants are approved this property will be managed by the homeowner.*



No Pets Allowed



