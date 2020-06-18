All apartments in Pacific Grove
Pacific Grove, CA
189 Central Avenue
189 Central Avenue

189 Central Ave · (831) 658-4005
Location

189 Central Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 189 Central Avenue - 189CC · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
OCEAN VIEW APARTMENT - AVAILABLE NOW! - Available IMMEDIATELY is this one-bedroom, one-bath second floor unit, located at 189 Central Ave., Unit C in Pacific Grove, CA 93950. Rent is due on the 1st of each month in the amount of $1,750.00. Security Deposit is $1,850.00. This unit encompasses a month-to-month rental agreement. ALL UTILITIES ARE INLCLUDED - with the exception of internet and cable t.v.

After entering through the front door of this quaint 600 square foot apartment, you'll notice the breathtaking ocean views from the two living room windows. To the right is a kitchenette that provides a mini fridge, microwave, and stove top. To the left of the entrance are the bedroom, hallway and hallway walk-in closet, which then leads into the bathroom with a shower over tub. The unit has new carpet as well.

This adorable unit includes one parking space, a walk-in closet, and is conveniently located one block from the Oceanview Blvd walking-path and bike trail.

*On site coin-operated washer and dryer. No available laundry hook-ups in the unit.

For viewing information and scheduling, contact: Chad Stephens @ 805-459-7000.

*Once applicants are approved this property will be managed by the homeowner.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Central Avenue have any available units?
189 Central Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 189 Central Avenue have?
Some of 189 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
189 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 189 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 189 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 189 Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 189 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 189 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 189 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 189 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
