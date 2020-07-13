Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill e-payments fire pit hot tub

Rancho Solana Apartments in Oxnard, California gives you the close proximity to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles with a serene, suburban atmosphere. Our community is nestled on eight beautifully landscaped acres, giving your home a tranquil environment full of green belts and trees. Rancho Solana is conveniently located near the Ventura Freeway, major shopping, and parks, including Riverpark. Our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans are beautifully renovated with loads of extras including energy efficient lighting, hardwood-inspired flooring, and balconies, decks, or patios in select homes. Call today to visit home sweet home.