Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

Rancho Solana

2444 Alvarado St · (805) 214-6773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA 93036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D03 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit G10 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit P05 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho Solana.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
Rancho Solana Apartments in Oxnard, California gives you the close proximity to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles with a serene, suburban atmosphere. Our community is nestled on eight beautifully landscaped acres, giving your home a tranquil environment full of green belts and trees. Rancho Solana is conveniently located near the Ventura Freeway, major shopping, and parks, including Riverpark. Our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans are beautifully renovated with loads of extras including energy efficient lighting, hardwood-inspired flooring, and balconies, decks, or patios in select homes. Call today to visit home sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet) , $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rancho Solana have any available units?
Rancho Solana has 3 units available starting at $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does Rancho Solana have?
Some of Rancho Solana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho Solana currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho Solana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho Solana pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho Solana is pet friendly.
Does Rancho Solana offer parking?
Yes, Rancho Solana offers parking.
Does Rancho Solana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rancho Solana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho Solana have a pool?
Yes, Rancho Solana has a pool.
Does Rancho Solana have accessible units?
No, Rancho Solana does not have accessible units.
Does Rancho Solana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho Solana has units with dishwashers.
