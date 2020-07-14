All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Alturas Oxnard

5200 S J St · (217) 288-4889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA 93033
South Winds

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 032 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 164 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 051 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alturas Oxnard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Alturas Oxnard Apartment Homes is just moments away from the beach in beautiful Oxnard, CA. Our convenient location provides easy access to downtown shopping, Channel Islands Harbor, and Port Hueneme Naval Station. We offer a combination of livability, design, and quality with community amenities such as garage parking, 2 pool and spa areas, on-site management, tranquil landscaping, and a clubhouse. Alturas Oxnard Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Parking Garage, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alturas Oxnard have any available units?
Alturas Oxnard has 4 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does Alturas Oxnard have?
Some of Alturas Oxnard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alturas Oxnard currently offering any rent specials?
Alturas Oxnard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alturas Oxnard pet-friendly?
Yes, Alturas Oxnard is pet friendly.
Does Alturas Oxnard offer parking?
Yes, Alturas Oxnard offers parking.
Does Alturas Oxnard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alturas Oxnard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alturas Oxnard have a pool?
Yes, Alturas Oxnard has a pool.
Does Alturas Oxnard have accessible units?
Yes, Alturas Oxnard has accessible units.
Does Alturas Oxnard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alturas Oxnard has units with dishwashers.
