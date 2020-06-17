4902 Dunes St.

Amenities

Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent!



Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath, recently remodeled home just a short walking distance from the beach and nearby restaurants, local stores, bike paths, and so much more. This home features an open living area with fireplace leading into your dining room and kitchen. On the first floor you will find access to your private patio, half bath and stackable washer/dryer hookups. Upstairs is your master bedroom with 2 closets and full bathroom. Also on this floor is your guest bedroom with another full bathroom.



Duplex offers detached 2-Car garage, community mailbox and street parking.



Tenant pays Utilities.



One Year Lease.



No Refrigerator.



No Pets.



