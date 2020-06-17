All apartments in Oxnard
How many bedrooms do you need?
3325 Harbor Boulevard

3325 South Harbor Boulevard · (805) 443-5961
Location

3325 South Harbor Boulevard, Oxnard, CA 93035
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Large Studio apartment one block from the Beach and across street from Channel Islands Harbor. This elegant and open studio floor plan is 700 sq. ft. It has a private entry with patio and storage area. A beautiful gem featuring a gas fireplace, granite counter tops with a beautiful, porcelain farmers sink, newer cabinets, ceramic tile flooring and spacious closet space. The 3/4 bathroom has a travertine sink with designer furniture cabinet. Washer/dryer hookups in the bathroom for your convenience. (Room for stackable washer/dryer.) Rental price of $1800.00 includes ALL utilities, wireless internet, cable television and DVD player. Located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, yacht clubs and water sport rentals. Freeway access is 15 minutes north on Victoria Blvd. Some furniture items available for use, but no bed provided. Good credit score required. Text or call for pre-approval and tenant application. No Smoking. Price is for Single Occupancy. Submit pets with application for review.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Harbor Boulevard have any available units?
3325 Harbor Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Harbor Boulevard have?
Some of 3325 Harbor Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Harbor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Harbor Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Harbor Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Harbor Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Harbor Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3325 Harbor Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Harbor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Harbor Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Harbor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3325 Harbor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Harbor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3325 Harbor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Harbor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Harbor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
