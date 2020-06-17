3325 Harbor Boulevard

Amenities

Large Studio apartment one block from the Beach and across street from Channel Islands Harbor. This elegant and open studio floor plan is 700 sq. ft. It has a private entry with patio and storage area. A beautiful gem featuring a gas fireplace, granite counter tops with a beautiful, porcelain farmers sink, newer cabinets, ceramic tile flooring and spacious closet space. The 3/4 bathroom has a travertine sink with designer furniture cabinet. Washer/dryer hookups in the bathroom for your convenience. (Room for stackable washer/dryer.) Rental price of $1800.00 includes ALL utilities, wireless internet, cable television and DVD player. Located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, yacht clubs and water sport rentals. Freeway access is 15 minutes north on Victoria Blvd. Some furniture items available for use, but no bed provided. Good credit score required. Text or call for pre-approval and tenant application. No Smoking. Price is for Single Occupancy. Submit pets with application for review.