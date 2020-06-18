All apartments in Oxnard
3104 Roia Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

3104 Roia Ln

3104 Roia Lane · (805) 813-0328
Location

3104 Roia Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036
Town Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2675 · Avail. now

$2,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
River Park Home - Property Id: 167839

This beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in the new Riverpark development across from East Park, walking distance from the Collections. On the main floor, the home features a stunning family room with hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen that includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, a dining area & laundry room with upgraded front load washer and dryer included. There are also two large bedrooms and one full bath. The top floor consists a master suite with two walk-in closets & bath with separate soaking tub & shower. The home also has an oversized two-car garage lots of room for storage.

- Internet Included
Property Id 167839

(RLNE5683839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Roia Ln have any available units?
3104 Roia Ln has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Roia Ln have?
Some of 3104 Roia Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Roia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Roia Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Roia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Roia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Roia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Roia Ln does offer parking.
Does 3104 Roia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 Roia Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Roia Ln have a pool?
No, 3104 Roia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Roia Ln have accessible units?
No, 3104 Roia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Roia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Roia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
