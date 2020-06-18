3104 Roia Ln

Amenities
River Park Home - Property Id: 167839
This beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in the new Riverpark development across from East Park, walking distance from the Collections. On the main floor, the home features a stunning family room with hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen that includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, a dining area & laundry room with upgraded front load washer and dryer included. There are also two large bedrooms and one full bath. The top floor consists a master suite with two walk-in closets & bath with separate soaking tub & shower. The home also has an oversized two-car garage lots of room for storage.
- Internet Included
