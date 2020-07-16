151 N F Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This charming craftsman home is located right in the midst of the historical Oxnard district. Features two bedrooms and the third room could be used as a den. The lovely covered porch welcomes you inside the living room with a gas fireplace with a marble face and wood mantle. The formal dining room is located next to the kitchen, has built-in cabinetry. The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, a center island, double oven, and a gas cooking top. Spacious master bedroom with glass wardrobe doors, the bathroom has been updated with a bathtub/shower. Newer carpets in the bedrooms and finished wood floors in the living and dining room. Located on a @ 11,000 sq ft with mature trees, wood porch, barbecue, with a detached garage for storage and a carport next to it. Gardener included. One year lease required. No animals, please. This is a really gorgeous home!