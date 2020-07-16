All apartments in Oxnard
Find more places like 151 N F Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxnard, CA
/
151 N F Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:26 AM

151 N F Street

151 North F Street · (805) 983-1582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxnard
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

151 North F Street, Oxnard, CA 93030
Wilson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This charming craftsman home is located right in the midst of the historical Oxnard district. Features two bedrooms and the third room could be used as a den. The lovely covered porch welcomes you inside the living room with a gas fireplace with a marble face and wood mantle. The formal dining room is located next to the kitchen, has built-in cabinetry. The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, a center island, double oven, and a gas cooking top. Spacious master bedroom with glass wardrobe doors, the bathroom has been updated with a bathtub/shower. Newer carpets in the bedrooms and finished wood floors in the living and dining room. Located on a @ 11,000 sq ft with mature trees, wood porch, barbecue, with a detached garage for storage and a carport next to it. Gardener included. One year lease required. No animals, please. This is a really gorgeous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 N F Street have any available units?
151 N F Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 N F Street have?
Some of 151 N F Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 N F Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 N F Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 N F Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 N F Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 151 N F Street offer parking?
Yes, 151 N F Street offers parking.
Does 151 N F Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 N F Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 N F Street have a pool?
No, 151 N F Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 N F Street have accessible units?
No, 151 N F Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 N F Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 N F Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 151 N F Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road
Oxnard, CA 93033
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane
Oxnard, CA 93035
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St
Oxnard, CA 93036
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St
Oxnard, CA 93033

Similar Pages

Oxnard 1 BedroomsOxnard 2 Bedrooms
Oxnard Apartments with BalconiesOxnard Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxnard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAGoleta, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CA
Oak Park, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAPine Mountain Club, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center
Channel Islands

Apartments Near Colleges

Oxnard CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity