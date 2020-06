Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

2365 Nevada Ave Available 06/22/20 3 bed 1 bath - Come see this cute 3 bed 1 bath home. Home is located by a shopping center and by Oroville High School



Home has central Air and Heat



Tenant is responsible for Garbage



1 Car Garage



Additional $33.00 required monthly cost for Tenant Benefit Package which includes Renter's Insurance, Utility & Maintenance Program. If the house has central heating and air, the Tenant Benefit Package is $33.00 (instead of $25) per month for automatic shipments of AC filters.



If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings.

BRE# 02012905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831266)