Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

9346 Blue Oak Drive

9346 Blue Oak Drive · (916) 988-5357
Location

9346 Blue Oak Drive, Orangevale, CA 95662
Rollingwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9346 Blue Oak Drive · Avail. Aug 24

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
9346 Blue Oak Drive Available 08/24/20 Spacious Orangevale 4bd/2.5ba House with 2 Car Garage - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Rollingwood area of Orangevale off Madison Avenue between Hazel & Main. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Lake Natoma, minutes from the Sunrise Mall shopping area, Folsom and more...

Amenities include living room, dining area, family room, fireplace, kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, laundry room, 2 car garage, covered patio, fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

(RLNE4931884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

