Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9030 Crescenda Lane

9030 Crescenda Lane · (916) 988-5357
Location

9030 Crescenda Lane, Orangevale, CA 95662
Orange Vale Colony

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9030 Crescenda Lane · Avail. Aug 24

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
9030 Crescenda Lane Available 08/24/20 Wonderful Orangevale - Brentwood Villas 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious Orangevale 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in Brentwood Villas a gated community near Greenback & Hazel Avenue. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, minutes from Folsom, Lake Natoma, Sunrise Mall shopping area and more...

Amenities include living room, dining area, family room, breakfast nook, open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, island, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, indoor laundry area, bonus loft/office area, 2 car garage, patio area.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage, HOA Fees and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

(RLNE5914222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9030 Crescenda Lane have any available units?
9030 Crescenda Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9030 Crescenda Lane have?
Some of 9030 Crescenda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9030 Crescenda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9030 Crescenda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9030 Crescenda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9030 Crescenda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9030 Crescenda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9030 Crescenda Lane offers parking.
Does 9030 Crescenda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9030 Crescenda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9030 Crescenda Lane have a pool?
No, 9030 Crescenda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9030 Crescenda Lane have accessible units?
No, 9030 Crescenda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9030 Crescenda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9030 Crescenda Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9030 Crescenda Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9030 Crescenda Lane has units with air conditioning.
