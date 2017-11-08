All apartments in Orangevale
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:45 PM

6412 Benning Street

6412 Benning Street · (916) 238-1650
Location

6412 Benning Street, Orangevale, CA 95662
Orange Vale Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
View video walk-through: youtu.be/hY4MoWS_Yts

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in the Benning Condo Community! This unit includes a specious living room, a stunning updated Kitchen which includes Granite Counter-tops, and an in-unit laundry area. You will be able to enjoy the luxury of a Brick fireplace and a charming private patio!

Rent: $1,395 + $55 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing.  In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 2/13/20  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Benning Street have any available units?
6412 Benning Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6412 Benning Street have?
Some of 6412 Benning Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Benning Street currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Benning Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Benning Street pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Benning Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orangevale.
Does 6412 Benning Street offer parking?
No, 6412 Benning Street does not offer parking.
Does 6412 Benning Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Benning Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Benning Street have a pool?
No, 6412 Benning Street does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Benning Street have accessible units?
No, 6412 Benning Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Benning Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 Benning Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 Benning Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 Benning Street does not have units with air conditioning.
