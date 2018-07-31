All apartments in Orange
837 N Cambridge Street
837 N Cambridge Street

837 N Cambridge St · No Longer Available
Location

837 N Cambridge St, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous NEW construction-located near Chapman University and shopping. HUGE cathedral Ceilings in the living room area. Larger bedrooms-each with their own private bathroom and work bench area. Two Car garage included. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 N Cambridge Street have any available units?
837 N Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 837 N Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
837 N Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 N Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 837 N Cambridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 837 N Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 837 N Cambridge Street offers parking.
Does 837 N Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 N Cambridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 N Cambridge Street have a pool?
No, 837 N Cambridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 837 N Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 837 N Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 837 N Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 N Cambridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 N Cambridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 N Cambridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
