Gorgeous NEW construction-located near Chapman University and shopping. HUGE cathedral Ceilings in the living room area. Larger bedrooms-each with their own private bathroom and work bench area. Two Car garage included. This is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 837 N Cambridge Street have any available units?
837 N Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 837 N Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
837 N Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.