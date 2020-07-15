8215 East White Oak Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Rarely available 3 bedroom end unit townhome with it's own yard! Located in the highly sought after Monte Vista tract, this bright and open home has soaring ceilings, main floor bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access and a gas fireplace. Located near Santiago Community College, parks and hiking trails, Peters Canyon and Irvine Park you will enjoy the best of what the OC has to offer. Owner provides washer, dryer and pays for HOA fees. Tenants have a one car garage with direct access and one assigned parking space. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available immediately.