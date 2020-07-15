All apartments in Orange
8215 East White Oak Ridge

8215 East White Oak Ridge · (714) 202-8100
Location

8215 East White Oak Ridge, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rarely available 3 bedroom end unit townhome with it's own yard! Located in the highly sought after Monte Vista tract, this bright and open home has soaring ceilings, main floor bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access and a gas fireplace. Located near Santiago Community College, parks and hiking trails, Peters Canyon and Irvine Park you will enjoy the best of what the OC has to offer. Owner provides washer, dryer and pays for HOA fees. Tenants have a one car garage with direct access and one assigned parking space. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 East White Oak Ridge have any available units?
8215 East White Oak Ridge has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 East White Oak Ridge have?
Some of 8215 East White Oak Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 East White Oak Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
8215 East White Oak Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 East White Oak Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 East White Oak Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 8215 East White Oak Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 8215 East White Oak Ridge offers parking.
Does 8215 East White Oak Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8215 East White Oak Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 East White Oak Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 8215 East White Oak Ridge has a pool.
Does 8215 East White Oak Ridge have accessible units?
No, 8215 East White Oak Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 East White Oak Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 East White Oak Ridge has units with dishwashers.
