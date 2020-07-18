All apartments in Orange
817 E Palm Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

817 E Palm Avenue

817 East Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

817 East Palm Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex East Unit located in Old Towne Orange near Chapman University. Hardwood Floors in the home. Updated kitchen with Granite Countertops. Small Enclosed rear yard. Water and Trash Paid. Includes a 1-car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 E Palm Avenue have any available units?
817 E Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 E Palm Avenue have?
Some of 817 E Palm Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 E Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 E Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 E Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 817 E Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 817 E Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 817 E Palm Avenue offers parking.
Does 817 E Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 E Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 E Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 817 E Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 817 E Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 817 E Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 817 E Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 E Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
