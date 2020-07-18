Duplex East Unit located in Old Towne Orange near Chapman University. Hardwood Floors in the home. Updated kitchen with Granite Countertops. Small Enclosed rear yard. Water and Trash Paid. Includes a 1-car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 E Palm Avenue have any available units?
817 E Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 E Palm Avenue have?
Some of 817 E Palm Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 E Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 E Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.